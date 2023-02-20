Allegion (ALLE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $118.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Allegion has a 12 month low of $87.33 and a 12 month high of $123.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 36.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegion

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth $1,637,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ALLE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

About Allegion

(Get Rating)

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.