Valaris (VAL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 21st. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Valaris Stock Performance
Shares of VAL opened at $73.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.06 and a 200-day moving average of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.32. Valaris has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $80.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
VAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Valaris in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Valaris in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Valaris from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.
Institutional Trading of Valaris
Valaris Company Profile
Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.
Further Reading
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valaris (VAL)
