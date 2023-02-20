Valaris (VAL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 21st. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Valaris Stock Performance

Shares of VAL opened at $73.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.06 and a 200-day moving average of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.32. Valaris has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $80.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Valaris in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Valaris in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Valaris from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Institutional Trading of Valaris

Valaris Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Exor Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Valaris by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,056,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,131,000 after buying an additional 35,305 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valaris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Valaris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

Further Reading

