Berry (BRY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Berry Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of BRY opened at $8.92 on Monday. Berry has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average of $8.71.

Get Berry alerts:

Insider Transactions at Berry

In other Berry news, Director Rajath Shourie acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $77,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Berry

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Berry during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Berry by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,844 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

About Berry

(Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.