Berry (BRY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Berry Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of BRY opened at $8.92 on Monday. Berry has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average of $8.71.
Insider Transactions at Berry
In other Berry news, Director Rajath Shourie acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $77,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Berry
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet raised Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.
About Berry
Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Berry (BRY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.