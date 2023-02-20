ONE Gas (OGS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ONE Gas Price Performance

NYSE:OGS opened at $81.79 on Monday. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $68.86 and a 1-year high of $92.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.70.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at ONE Gas

A number of equities analysts have commented on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

In related news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $76,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,741.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.