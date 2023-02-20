Alamos Gold (AGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Alamos Gold to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AGI stock opened at $10.35 on Monday. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $11.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average is $8.91. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.39, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 125.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $41,367,000. Amundi grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,247,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,335,000 after purchasing an additional 880,636 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,411,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,945,000 after purchasing an additional 863,013 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,578,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,288,000 after purchasing an additional 743,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth $6,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

AGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

