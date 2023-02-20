Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF) versus Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Head-To-Head Comparison

Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF – Get Rating) and Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Britannia Bulk has a beta of 19.03, indicating that its share price is 1,803% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seanergy Maritime has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Britannia Bulk and Seanergy Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A Seanergy Maritime 24.41% 19.13% 9.07%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Britannia Bulk 0 0 0 0 N/A Seanergy Maritime 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Britannia Bulk and Seanergy Maritime, as provided by MarketBeat.

Seanergy Maritime has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential downside of 71.54%. Given Seanergy Maritime’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Seanergy Maritime is more favorable than Britannia Bulk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of Seanergy Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Seanergy Maritime shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Britannia Bulk and Seanergy Maritime’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Seanergy Maritime $153.19 million 5.27 $41.35 million $2.00 2.64

Seanergy Maritime has higher revenue and earnings than Britannia Bulk.

Summary

Seanergy Maritime beats Britannia Bulk on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Britannia Bulk

Britannia Bulk Holdings, Inc. provides drybulk shipping and maritime logistics services in transporting drybulk commodities in and out of the Baltic region. The company was founded by Arvid Tage on May 27, 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is an international shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on the owning and management of a fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

