Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE PXD opened at $208.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $200.09 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The company has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $227,521,000 after acquiring an additional 994,879 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $77,871,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 491,305 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $122,840,000 after acquiring an additional 288,251 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 617.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 96,956 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after acquiring an additional 83,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Pioneer Natural Resources

PXD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.11.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

