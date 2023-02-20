Drax Group (LON:DRX) PT Lowered to GBX 625 at Credit Suisse Group

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 700 ($8.50) to GBX 625 ($7.59) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DRX. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 820 ($9.95) to GBX 1,000 ($12.14) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 850 ($10.32) to GBX 900 ($10.92) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,175 ($14.26) to GBX 950 ($11.53) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 598 ($7.26) price target on shares of Drax Group in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 734 ($8.91).

DRX stock opened at GBX 676.50 ($8.21) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1,326.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.05. Drax Group has a 52 week low of GBX 467.20 ($5.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 845.89 ($10.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 657.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 636.47.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

