Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 335 ($4.07) price target on the stock.

BOWL has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.25) target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Shares of LON BOWL opened at GBX 241 ($2.93) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 245.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 215.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £412.28 million, a P/E ratio of 1,147.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25. Hollywood Bowl Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 161.40 ($1.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 286.50 ($3.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a GBX 11.53 ($0.14) dividend. This is a boost from Hollywood Bowl Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.85%. Hollywood Bowl Group’s payout ratio is presently 5,714.29%.

In other Hollywood Bowl Group news, insider Laurence Keen sold 158,834 shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.02), for a total value of £395,496.66 ($480,088.20). 4.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. As of December 16, 2022, it operated 75 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

