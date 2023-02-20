BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 650 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 650 ($7.89) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BP.B. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 550 ($6.68) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 560 ($6.80) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 550 ($6.68) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.50) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 690 ($8.38) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of LON BP.B opened at GBX 176 ($2.14) on Thursday. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 1 year low of GBX 160 ($1.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 187 ($2.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 170.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 171.08. The firm has a market cap of £35.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.46.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

