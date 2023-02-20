Barclays Lowers Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Price Target to GBX 2,500

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 2,700 ($32.77) to GBX 2,500 ($30.35) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CCH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,750 ($33.38) to GBX 2,950 ($35.81) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Numis Securities restated an add rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($26.71) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.06) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,208.33 ($26.81).

Coca-Cola HBC Price Performance

CCH stock opened at GBX 2,110 ($25.61) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,957.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,963.33. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,403.50 ($17.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,461 ($29.87). The company has a market capitalization of £7.74 billion and a PE ratio of 1,598.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,944 ($23.60) per share, with a total value of £4,160.16 ($5,049.96). Company insiders own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

