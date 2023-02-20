Numis Securities Increases Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Price Target to GBX 5,752

Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Numis Securities from GBX 4,777 ($57.99) to GBX 5,752 ($69.82) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of Georgia Group Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of LON BGEO opened at GBX 2,885 ($35.02) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 426.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.19. Bank of Georgia Group has a 52 week low of GBX 960 ($11.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,015 ($36.60). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,649 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,325.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alasdair (Al) Breach sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,544 ($30.88), for a total value of £2,544,000 ($3,088,128.19). Insiders have sold a total of 202,746 shares of company stock worth $515,517,548 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Georgia Group

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

