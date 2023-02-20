Numis Securities Increases Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Price Target to GBX 5,752

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2023

Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEOGet Rating) had its target price boosted by Numis Securities from GBX 4,777 ($57.99) to GBX 5,752 ($69.82) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of Georgia Group Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of LON BGEO opened at GBX 2,885 ($35.02) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 426.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.19. Bank of Georgia Group has a 52 week low of GBX 960 ($11.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,015 ($36.60). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,649 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,325.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alasdair (Al) Breach sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,544 ($30.88), for a total value of £2,544,000 ($3,088,128.19). Insiders have sold a total of 202,746 shares of company stock worth $515,517,548 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Georgia Group

(Get Rating)

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Georgia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Georgia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.