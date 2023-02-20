Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) PT Raised to $58.00 at Craig Hallum

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Craig Hallum from $38.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZG. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Zillow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zillow Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $44.96 on Thursday. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 12.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.15 and a 200-day moving average of $35.50.

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $157,456.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,878.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $157,456.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,878.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $328,173.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,979 shares in the company, valued at $755,167.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,415 shares of company stock valued at $2,682,783 over the last ninety days. 18.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 16.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,275,000 after buying an additional 343,693 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,032,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,438,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,183,000 after buying an additional 167,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 965,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,147,000 after acquiring an additional 52,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 806,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,097,000 after acquiring an additional 63,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

