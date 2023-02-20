Glencore (LON:GLEN) PT Lowered to GBX 640 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 650 ($7.89) to GBX 640 ($7.77) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

GLEN has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Glencore from GBX 625 ($7.59) to GBX 675 ($8.19) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a top pick rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, January 16th. AlphaValue cut Glencore to an add rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 560 ($6.80) target price on Glencore in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.28) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 612.73 ($7.44).

Glencore stock opened at GBX 509.70 ($6.19) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 543.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 514.71. Glencore has a 52 week low of GBX 395.40 ($4.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 584.50 ($7.10). The stock has a market cap of £65.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 525.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.73%.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

