JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target to GBX 785

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 780 ($9.47) to GBX 785 ($9.53) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HL. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,240 ($15.05) to GBX 1,225 ($14.87) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,650 ($20.03) to GBX 1,050 ($12.75) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Numis Securities upped their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,550 ($18.82) to GBX 1,679 ($20.38) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,220 ($14.81) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hargreaves Lansdown has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,069.33 ($12.98).

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of LON:HL opened at GBX 853.60 ($10.36) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.08. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,307 ($15.87). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,855.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 883.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 863.32.

Hargreaves Lansdown Cuts Dividend

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a GBX 12.70 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,695.65%.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

