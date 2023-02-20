Inchcape (LON:INCH) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Inchcape (LON:INCH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,035 ($12.56) price target on shares of Inchcape in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Inchcape Stock Up 1.7 %

INCH opened at GBX 934.50 ($11.34) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.11. Inchcape has a fifty-two week low of GBX 615 ($7.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 940.50 ($11.42). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 879.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 812.26. The stock has a market cap of £3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,437.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29.

About Inchcape

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

