QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Receives “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 460 ($5.58) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut QinetiQ Group to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.34) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 465 ($5.64) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 443.75 ($5.39).

QinetiQ Group stock opened at GBX 345.80 ($4.20) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 349.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 349.03. QinetiQ Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3.47 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 396.20 ($4.81). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1,115.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,258.06%.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

