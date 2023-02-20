Relx (LON:REL) Given a GBX 2,863 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,863 ($34.75) target price on Relx (LON:RELGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on REL. Barclays downgraded shares of Relx to an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,585 ($31.38) price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,800 ($33.99) target price on Relx in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,730 ($33.14) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, January 9th. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($26.10) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.17) price target on Relx in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,531 ($30.72).

Relx Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LON REL opened at GBX 2,492 ($30.25) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,367.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,318.43. Relx has a 52 week low of GBX 2,056 ($24.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,551 ($30.97). The stock has a market cap of £47.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,076.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Relx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 38.90 ($0.47) per share. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $15.70. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

