Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Compass Point dropped their target price on Independent Bank to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Independent Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ INDB opened at $81.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.39. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $74.28 and a fifty-two week high of $91.65.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Independent Bank

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.60%.

In other Independent Bank news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,200 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total transaction of $93,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,454,562.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,019,000 after buying an additional 18,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

