Relx (LON:REL) PT Set at GBX 2,860 by Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2023

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,860 ($34.72) price target on Relx (LON:RELGet Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,330 ($28.28) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,810 ($34.11) price target on Relx in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.17) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($26.10) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,000 ($24.28) target price on Relx in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,531 ($30.72).

Relx Stock Performance

LON:REL opened at GBX 2,492 ($30.25) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,367.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,318.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53. Relx has a twelve month low of GBX 2,056 ($24.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,551 ($30.97). The firm has a market capitalization of £47.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,076.54.

Relx Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a GBX 38.90 ($0.47) dividend. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $15.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Relx (LON:REL)

