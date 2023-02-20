Relx (LON:REL) PT Set at GBX 2,860 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,860 ($34.72) price target on Relx (LON:REL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,330 ($28.28) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,810 ($34.11) price target on Relx in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.17) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($26.10) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,000 ($24.28) target price on Relx in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,531 ($30.72).

Relx Stock Performance

LON:REL opened at GBX 2,492 ($30.25) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,367.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,318.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53. Relx has a twelve month low of GBX 2,056 ($24.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,551 ($30.97). The firm has a market capitalization of £47.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,076.54.

Relx Increases Dividend

Relx Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a GBX 38.90 ($0.47) dividend. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $15.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

