Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RBBN. TheStreet upgraded Ribbon Communications from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley increased their target price on Ribbon Communications from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.
Shares of RBBN opened at $4.48 on Friday. Ribbon Communications has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $4.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42.
Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.
