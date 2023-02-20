Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RBBN. TheStreet upgraded Ribbon Communications from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley increased their target price on Ribbon Communications from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Shares of RBBN opened at $4.48 on Friday. Ribbon Communications has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $4.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 284.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,570,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039,284 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 10,387,945 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,061,000 after buying an additional 75,023 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,649,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,549,000 after buying an additional 80,750 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,040,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,836,000 after buying an additional 1,259,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,125,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,379,000 after buying an additional 280,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

