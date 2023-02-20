United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on United States Cellular from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded United States Cellular from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James downgraded United States Cellular from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United States Cellular from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

United States Cellular Trading Up 24.5 %

Shares of USM opened at $26.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average of $24.93. United States Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $19.22 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52.

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United States Cellular will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 1,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $35,964.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,217.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in United States Cellular by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 17,019 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 157,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 181.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 57,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 1,881.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

