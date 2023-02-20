Integra LifeSciences (IART) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Integra LifeSciences to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $57.54 on Monday. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $68.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Trust increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 6,817 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,896,633 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $162,414,000 after acquiring an additional 384,941 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,885 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,199,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Integra LifeSciences

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IART. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.