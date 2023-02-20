ImmuCell (ICCC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 2.63%.

ImmuCell Stock Performance

ICCC stock opened at $7.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.55 million, a PE ratio of -104.29 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.41. ImmuCell has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmuCell

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICCC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ImmuCell by 22.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 37,081 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ImmuCell by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ImmuCell by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 39,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded ImmuCell from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

About ImmuCell

(Get Rating)

ImmuCell Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, manufacture and sale of products that improve the health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries. Its products include first defense for scours, California mastitis test kit and purified nisin intramammary treatment for mastitis.

Featured Articles

