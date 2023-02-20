ImmuCell (ICCC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 2.63%.
ImmuCell Stock Performance
ICCC stock opened at $7.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.55 million, a PE ratio of -104.29 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.41. ImmuCell has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded ImmuCell from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.
About ImmuCell
ImmuCell Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, manufacture and sale of products that improve the health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries. Its products include first defense for scours, California mastitis test kit and purified nisin intramammary treatment for mastitis.
