Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Criteo from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Huber Research cut shares of Criteo from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Criteo stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. Criteo has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $36.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.48.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $283.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.74 million. Criteo had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 9.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $163,683.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,734,242.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $163,683.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,074 shares in the company, valued at $5,734,242.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $117,045.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,491.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,799 shares of company stock valued at $429,698 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 197,744 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 52,063 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 13,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,786,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 68,216 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 39,863 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

