Liberty Global (LBTYK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Global Stock Up 0.8 %

Liberty Global stock opened at $21.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $28.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $140,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 10,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $218,760.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Global

Liberty Global Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. 52.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.