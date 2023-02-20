Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shake Shack from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.46.

Shake Shack Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.22. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $37.72 and a 12 month high of $75.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.16 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Activity

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $238.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $111,970.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,468.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $111,970.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,468.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shake Shack

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pariax LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Shake Shack by 24.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shake Shack by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Shake Shack by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Shake Shack by 4.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

