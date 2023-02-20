StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
BIOL has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of BIOLASE to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on BIOLASE from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on BIOLASE to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
BIOLASE Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of BIOLASE stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90. BIOLASE has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIOLASE
BIOLASE Company Profile
BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.
