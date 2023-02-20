StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

BIOL has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of BIOLASE to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on BIOLASE from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on BIOLASE to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

BIOLASE Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BIOLASE stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90. BIOLASE has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIOLASE

BIOLASE Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 24,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 40,440 shares in the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.