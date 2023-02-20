StockNews.com Upgrades Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Telefónica from €3.90 ($4.19) to €4.10 ($4.41) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Telefónica from €2.70 ($2.90) to €2.50 ($2.69) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Telefónica from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.41) to €4.20 ($4.52) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.00.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Telefónica Stock Up 1.7 %

TEF opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 409.00 and a beta of 0.61. Telefónica has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Telefónica

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the second quarter worth $39,000. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.