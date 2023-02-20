Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2023

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOODGet Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

GOOD stock opened at $16.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.97. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $23.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.40, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is -2,400.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Commercial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 888.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 266,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 239,396 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,207,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,601,000 after purchasing an additional 133,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 11.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 643,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,180,000 after purchasing an additional 67,714 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,484,000 after purchasing an additional 60,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter valued at about $685,000. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gladstone Commercial

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.