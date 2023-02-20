Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
GOOD stock opened at $16.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.97. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $23.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.40, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is -2,400.00%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 888.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 266,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 239,396 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,207,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,601,000 after purchasing an additional 133,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 11.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 643,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,180,000 after purchasing an additional 67,714 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,484,000 after purchasing an additional 60,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter valued at about $685,000. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.
