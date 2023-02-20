Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AMED. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $122.00 to $106.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $154.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $128.25.

Amedisys stock opened at $97.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $79.30 and a 52-week high of $179.91.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Amedisys’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 304.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amedisys by 862.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Amedisys during the second quarter worth about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Amedisys by 331.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 569 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

