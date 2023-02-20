Garmin (GRMN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Garmin Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $97.01 on Monday. Garmin has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $121.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.15 and its 200 day moving average is $90.44.

Get Garmin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Garmin by 297.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Garmin by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Garmin

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.