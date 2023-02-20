Garmin (GRMN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Garmin Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Garmin stock opened at $97.01 on Monday. Garmin has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $121.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.15 and its 200 day moving average is $90.44.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.40.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Garmin by 297.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Garmin by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Garmin
Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Garmin (GRMN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.