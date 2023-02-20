Brokerages Set Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) PT at C$67.88

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$70.43.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$81.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.
Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 1.7 %
QSR opened at C$90.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$89.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 356.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.00. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of C$60.37 and a twelve month high of C$92.65. The firm has a market cap of C$27.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14.
Restaurant Brands International Cuts Dividend
About Restaurant Brands International
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.
