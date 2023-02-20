Brokerages Set Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) PT at C$67.88

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$70.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$81.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 1.7 %

QSR opened at C$90.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$89.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 356.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.00. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of C$60.37 and a twelve month high of C$92.65. The firm has a market cap of C$27.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14.

Restaurant Brands International Cuts Dividend

About Restaurant Brands International

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.732 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 52.31%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

