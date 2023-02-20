Churchill Downs (CHDN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Churchill Downs Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $245.88 on Monday. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $172.75 and a 52-week high of $253.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.65 and its 200-day moving average is $214.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.20.

Institutional Trading of Churchill Downs

About Churchill Downs

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

