Churchill Downs (CHDN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Churchill Downs Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of CHDN stock opened at $245.88 on Monday. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $172.75 and a 52-week high of $253.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.65 and its 200-day moving average is $214.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CHDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.20.
About Churchill Downs
Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.
