Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE DOC opened at $15.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.41. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.59%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson bought 17,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $269,241.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,060 shares in the company, valued at $288,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOC. StockNews.com downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.14.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

