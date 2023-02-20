Caesars Entertainment (CZR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Caesars Entertainment to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ CZR opened at $52.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 2.88. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $87.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CZR. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.71.

Institutional Trading of Caesars Entertainment

About Caesars Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

