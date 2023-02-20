Caesars Entertainment (CZR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2023

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Caesars Entertainment to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ CZR opened at $52.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 2.88. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $87.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CZR. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.71.

Institutional Trading of Caesars Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

See Also

Earnings History for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.