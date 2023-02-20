Driven Brands (DRVN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Driven Brands to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Driven Brands Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $28.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.01. Driven Brands has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Driven Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc increased its stake in Driven Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 42,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Driven Brands by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Driven Brands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Driven Brands by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

