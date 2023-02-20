Driven Brands (DRVN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Driven Brands to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $28.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.01. Driven Brands has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.78.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Driven Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.14.
Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.
