Curtiss-Wright (CW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Curtiss-Wright to post earnings of $2.91 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CW opened at $174.35 on Monday. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $124.37 and a fifty-two week high of $182.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $296,584.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,784.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,751 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $296,584.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,784.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP John C. Watts sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $83,344.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,708.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,991 shares of company stock worth $1,014,900. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CW. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at about $418,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $966,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

CW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $175.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.40.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

