Coterra Energy (CTRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $23.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.27. Coterra Energy has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $36.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James cut Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America raised Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

