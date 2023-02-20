MidCap Financial Investment (MFIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect MidCap Financial Investment to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MidCap Financial Investment Price Performance

Shares of MFIC opened at $12.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $809.62 million, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.60. MidCap Financial Investment has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $13.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.05.

Get MidCap Financial Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th.

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MidCap Financial Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidCap Financial Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.