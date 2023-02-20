ARC Document Solutions (ARC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect ARC Document Solutions to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ARC Document Solutions Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of ARC opened at $3.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ARC Document Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $4.18. The firm has a market cap of $153.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.45.

ARC Document Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Saturday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Insider Activity at ARC Document Solutions

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARC Document Solutions

In related news, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar sold 24,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $69,460.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,748,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,358.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 19.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,057,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 415,219 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 302.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 195,777 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 150,249 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 136,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 88,217 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

