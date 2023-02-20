Energy Recovery (ERII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Energy Recovery Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ERII opened at $21.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.26 and a beta of 1.18. Energy Recovery has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $26.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.39.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ERII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised Energy Recovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Fearnley Fonds cut Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Recovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Insider Activity at Energy Recovery

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Recovery

In other news, CFO Joshua Ballard sold 3,208 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $72,083.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,074.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 5,956 shares of company stock worth $134,601 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERII. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at $7,890,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,222,000 after acquiring an additional 345,998 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,734,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,457,000 after acquiring an additional 221,634 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter worth $2,799,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 233,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 129,881 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Recovery

(Get Rating)

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.