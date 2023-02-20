Broadstone Net Lease (BNL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Broadstone Net Lease to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $18.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.14. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $22.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadstone Net Lease

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,070,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,327,000 after buying an additional 36,452 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $478,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 30,458 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 57.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

