Broadstone Net Lease (BNL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Broadstone Net Lease to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Broadstone Net Lease Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $18.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.14. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $22.80.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.
Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile
BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Broadstone Net Lease (BNL)
