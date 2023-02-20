ANSYS (ANSS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ANSYS Stock Down 0.9 %

ANSS stock opened at $270.76 on Monday. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $194.23 and a 1-year high of $333.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.26.

ANSS has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ANSYS from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,860,000. Amundi increased its holdings in ANSYS by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 600,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,464,000 after buying an additional 169,071 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,406,000 after buying an additional 143,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,025,560,000 after acquiring an additional 110,111 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 205,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,172,000 after acquiring an additional 108,574 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

