Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Lowered to C$28.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CWB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Canadian Western Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Canadian Western Bank to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, CSFB dropped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$31.42.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TSE CWB opened at C$28.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.15. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$21.21 and a 52 week high of C$38.90.

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$279.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$283.51 million. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 32.70% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.6935065 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 37.76%.

Insider Activity at Canadian Western Bank

In related news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.07, for a total transaction of C$27,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$128,284.73. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

