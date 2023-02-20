Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$203.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$181.00 to C$203.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CTC.A. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a C$196.00 price objective (up from C$181.00) on shares of Canadian Tire in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$167.00 to C$164.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$234.00 to C$222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$203.75.

Canadian Tire Price Performance

CTC.A stock opened at C$174.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$154.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$154.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.50. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of C$139.24 and a 12 month high of C$195.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.27.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

