National Bankshares Raises Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$195.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$164.00 to C$195.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$200.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$181.00 to C$203.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$196.00 target price (up previously from C$181.00) on shares of Canadian Tire in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$180.00 to C$196.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$203.75.

Canadian Tire Stock Up 0.9 %

TSE:CTC.A opened at C$174.64 on Friday. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of C$139.24 and a twelve month high of C$195.00. The company has a market cap of C$9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$154.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$154.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.50.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

