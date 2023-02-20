Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Receives $1,450.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,450.71.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTD. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total transaction of $730,287.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,769.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,550.37, for a total value of $2,933,300.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,596,813. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total transaction of $730,287.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,769.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,066 shares of company stock valued at $29,408,349. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.3 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth $21,812,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 83.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,513.93 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,609.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,504.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,361.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 10,609.85% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 44.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.