Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Receives $115.00 Average PT from Analysts

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $85.06 on Wednesday. Sony Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $107.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.71.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.47. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.02 billion. On average, analysts predict that Sony Group will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SONY. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

