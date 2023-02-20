Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Receives C$22.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.50.

EFN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. CIBC upped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$26.00 target price on Element Fleet Management and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Element Fleet Management Stock Up 0.8 %

TSE EFN opened at C$19.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of C$10.99 and a 52 week high of C$19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.50, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$18.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.87.

Element Fleet Management Increases Dividend

About Element Fleet Management

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

(Get Rating)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.